WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves gives COVID-19 briefing

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves addressed the media on the state’s response to COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Reeves’s briefing focused on how COVID-19 has impacted the country’s food supply.

Reeves stressed that Mississippi is not in direct danger of a food shortage, and he urged citizens to not hoard food or rush to grocery stores.

Andy Gipson, Mississippi’s commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, thanked farmers for continuing to farm through the pandemic.

Gipson said while there’s no shortage of food in the state, it may be harder to get certain brands in stores due to plant closures across the country. Gipson also urged against “panic buying,” and said grocery stores would be restocked on a regular basis.