WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves gives briefing on Mississippi’s COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves will hold his daily briefing on Mississippi’s COVID-19 response.

The state’s Safer at Home order is set to expire Monday, June 1. Wednesday, Reeves said the Safer at Home order would be replaced with a “Safe Return” order, which will reopen businesses while still having health and safety guidelines to enforce social distancing.

Mississippi is currently reporting 14,790 coronavirus cases and 710 deaths. The state department of health says 418 new cases and 17 new deaths were reported Friday.