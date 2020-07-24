WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Safe Return order, issues new guidelines

Click here if you cannot view the livestream

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional safety measures on large gatherings in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Reeves has signed a new executive order that extends his Safe Return order to August 3, 8:00 a.m.

“We are still in the middle of our most painful period of COVID-19 spread to date. We have to slow the spread to prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed,” Reeves said.

Reeves also said state health officials have noticed a “tremendous amount of spread” in young people in the state, primarily those in their 20s.

“I’ve been talking for about a week about wanting to do something to curb the spread among young, drunk, careless folks,” Reeves said.

New safety guidelines include:

Social gatherings are limited to 10 or less indoors and 20 or less outdoors.

Bars can only sell alcohol to seated customers, and no alcohol can be sold at restaurants or bars after 11:00 PM until 7:00 AM. Previous social distancing measures, such as limiting to 50% capacity, updating floor plans to ensure 6 feet distance between groups, and limiting to 6 people per table, remain in effect.

Reeves also announced six additional counties have been identified as “hot-spots” for COVID-19, including Calhoun, Holmes, Lamar, Montgomery, Winston, and Yalobusha Counties.

You can read the full executive order here.