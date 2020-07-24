WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Safe Return order, issues new guidelines

Click here if you cannot view the livestream
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional safety measures on large gatherings in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Mississippi.
Reeves has signed a new executive order that extends his Safe Return order to August 3, 8:00 a.m.
“We are still in the middle of our most painful period of COVID-19 spread to date. We have to slow the spread to prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed,” Reeves said.
Reeves also said state health officials have noticed a “tremendous amount of spread” in young people in the state, primarily those in their 20s.
“I’ve been talking for about a week about wanting to do something to curb the spread among young, drunk, careless folks,” Reeves said.
New safety guidelines include:
- Social gatherings are limited to 10 or less indoors and 20 or less outdoors.
- Bars can only sell alcohol to seated customers, and no alcohol can be sold at restaurants or bars after 11:00 PM until 7:00 AM. Previous social distancing measures, such as limiting to 50% capacity, updating floor plans to ensure 6 feet distance between groups, and limiting to 6 people per table, remain in effect.
Reeves also announced six additional counties have been identified as “hot-spots” for COVID-19, including Calhoun, Holmes, Lamar, Montgomery, Winston, and Yalobusha Counties.
You can read the full executive order here.