WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves addresses coronavirus across Mississippi, in his family

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves held a press briefing Thursday afternoon to address to rise in coronavirus cases in Mississippi as well as the effect the virus as had on his own family.

The briefing comes after Tuesday’s announcement that the governor’s youngest daughter tested positive for COVID-19.

“I want to share a prayer request. My youngest daughter just tested positive for COVID-19. She feels OK, but could still use prayers!” Reeves said in a Facebook post.

Wednesday, Reeves extended the state’s “Safe Recovery” executive order through December 11.

Mississippi is currently reporting 130,665 cases of coronavirus. The state reported 1,271 new cases Thursday.