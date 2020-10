NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee has seen a spike in cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 during the month of October. It is also the state's deadliest month during the pandemic.

A Vanderbilt University report, released Tuesday, states parts of Tennessee are experiencing their highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to date, while other areas seeing their numbers rise to the levels from late July and early August.