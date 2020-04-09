WATCH: Gov. Bill Lee gives update on COVID-19 in Tennessee

Click here to watch the stream on Facebook.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee will give an update on the state’s efforts in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday afternoon, Tennessee reported 4,634 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, including 94 deaths.

Lee recently issued a stay-at-home order for Tennessee residents to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Thursday afternoon, Lee announced the state has entered a partnership with PBS to continue education for Tennessee students while schools are closed. Lee said the partnership is made possible by Tennessee educators.

Education commissioner Penny Schwinn says the state’s education department has been “laser-focused” on supporting each district’s approach to serving students. Schwinn said the department is having conference calls with superintendents three times a week to learn more about what each district needs.

“We have over 1800 schools in the state of Tennessee, 147 districts support those schools,” Schwinn said. “And right now, we have hundreds of thousands satellite schools that we’re supporting as children learn from home with their families.”

Lee also announced a partnership with Nextdoor, saying all Tennessee residents with the app will receive automatic messages regarding COVID-19.

Tennessee Department of Health commissioner Lisa Piercey said the state will publish the list of nursing homes with confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday.