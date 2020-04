Click here to watch the livestream on Facebook.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee governor Bill Lee will address the media on the state’s ongoing efforts in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee is addressing the media one day after recommending that Tennessee public schools close for the remainder of the school year.

Lee has also recently ordered that COVID-19 testing be available for free throughout the state. Lee said there will be 15 new drive-thru testing sites starting this weekend.