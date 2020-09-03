Tennessee to begin reporting COVID information for schools and districts, among other reporting changes

Click here if you cannot view the livestream

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee state leaders released plans Thursday to report COVID-19 information at school and district levels, including numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases in districts and schools.

A new dashboard that will launch next week on the Tennessee Department of Education’s website “will display information reported by districts about COVID-19 in their communities, and whether or how positive cases within a school may impact the way teachers deliver instruction to students, A map feature will allow users to drill down to the school level, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said.

Schools with fewer than 50 students will not be listed on the dashboard, and schools with fewer than five cases will not have specific numbers listed. The data will be updated every Friday by local districts.

According to Schwinn:

“The dashboard will include the following: District reported information on the number of new positive COVID-19 cases amongst students for the prior week, and the week before, and for staff for the prior week and the week before. It will include the primary operating model for schools, include the number of schools that are conducting in-person, remote and hybrid models. And at the district level, it will also include whether the district has adopted a critical infrastructure designation for certain workers and a link to the district’s continuous learning plan, so that families can know what learning will look like in the case of a remote experience.”

Gov. Bill Lee said the state had consulted with the U.S. Department of Education to develop a reporting system that protected student privacy.

“It’s uncharted territory. Most states are still grappling with this,” Lee said.

Other changes to COVID reporting were announced by the state Thursday.

Starting Sept. 3, TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and

will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases. “Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people

who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their

specimen collection date).

TDH is also correcting discrepancies in county location for about 1,700 cases.

Starting Sept. 3, individual County Data Snapshots will provide information on case counts,

hospitalizations, testing and more for each county at

www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/county-data-snapshot.html.