Coronavirus infection and hospitalization rates in New York are down to where they were nearly two months ago, and parts of the state will be able to reopen on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

In the past day, 488 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals, similar to the state total from March 19, "before we went into the abyss of the Covid virus." In addition, 161 people died over the past day, near the same level of deaths as on March 26.