Walmart to require all employees to wear masks at work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walmart says all Walmart employees will be required to wear masks or other face coverings while at work.

In a statement released Friday, Walmart says it “evolved” its policy on wearing face coverings from optional to mandatory based on guidance from the CDC.

The CDC has recently reported that wearing masks or face coverings could slow the spread of COVID-19 and help limit transmission from those who do not realize they have the virus.

“With this knowledge, we believe it is simply in everyone’s best interest to use masks or face coverings to curb the spread of this disease,” Walmart said.

Walmart’s new policy will go into effect Monday, April 20. Walmart says the policy includes all stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, as well as its corporate offices.

Walmart also says it will be encouraging customers to wear masks when they shop.

