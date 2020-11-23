Virus hospitalizations again reach record high in Arkansas

Medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear protective equipment in a unit dedicated to treatment of the coronavirus at UW Health in Madison, Wis. Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages through the country at an unrelenting pace. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Known coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose by more than 1,000 on Monday as officials continued to urge caution ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Arkansas Department of Health said 30 more people have died from the virus in Arkansas, bringing the total to 2,387 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations for the virus again reached a new record, at 974.

According to researchers from Johns Hopkins University, one in every 248 people in Arkansas tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.