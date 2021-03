LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson spoke out on "Face the Nation" about the possibility of lifting the state's mask mandate at the end of the month and hesitation to get the vaccine among Republicans.

"We need to continue to wear a mask, socially distance until we get the vaccine widely accepted, but you can do that two ways," Hutchinson told host Margaret Brennan. "One is by a mandate or you can do it by public common sense. And so I didn't want to have a jump off the bridge in one moment, so we have a ramp in which we want to see what our testing, our-- our cases look like, our hospitalizations, positivity rate look like toward the end of the month. And we'll make a decision whether we can lift the mask mandate and turn it into guidance and common sense as we said. I think the time in this pandemic for heavy-handed restrictions and mandates are going by the wayside so people can make good judgments. And we expect that to happen even after March 31st if the mask mandate is lifted."