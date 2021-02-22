Vaccinations for SCS teachers begin Wednesday; other school districts to follow

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More teachers, school-based staff and employees should receive COVID-19 vaccinations beginning soon.

County Mayor Lee Harris and health department leaders met Monday with Shelby County Schools, Achievement School District and municipal school districts in the county.

They ironed out details including dates for first and second doses, planned locations, and emergency response plans in case someone has a bad reaction to the vaccine.

Vaccinations for SCS teachers begin Wednesday. Municipal and independent schools have different start dates beginning Friday.

SCS plans for the gradual return of students beginning March 1. According to a survey in January, 4,700 SCS employees, 1,100 contract school and charter employees expressed interest in receiving the vaccine. They will be given priority.

Below is a preliminary list of when different school districts might expect vaccinations to happen.