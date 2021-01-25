Vaccinations at many facilities continue despite Monday deadline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday is a vaccine distribution deadline for a program that affects nursing or assisted living homes.

CVS and Walgreens are supposed to vaccinate at most nursing and assisted living homes in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas as part of the federal pharmacy partnership.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office had said they expected the companies to finish by Monday. But pharmacy reps say they only planned to finish nursing homes by Monday.

Data provided by Walgreens Monday shows the company fell short of the goal and still has dozens of facilities to get to in Tennessee and Mississippi.

According to Tennessee data, they’ve only administered about a third of the doses they’ve been given.

In Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s disappointed with the program’s slow rollout.

Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter says the companies started joining their vaccine task force discussions last week.

