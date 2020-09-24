UTHSC, Regional One to perform clinical trials in Memphis for possible COVID-19 drug

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center and Regional One Health are partnering on a clinical trial program in Memphis to evaluate a drug for COVID-19 treatment.

The Memphis medical college and hospital announced Thursday they will provide late-stage trials for Regeneron’s REGN-COV2, an antibody cocktail the company is investigating for possible treatment and prevention for COVID-19.

Participants, who either are infected but not hospitalized or who have been exposed to the virus, will receive a one-time IV infusion of the investigational drug.

“By enrolling in one of the clinical studies, individuals in our community suffering with COVID-19 symptoms or living with someone with COVID-19 will have the opportunity to gain early access to a potentially life-saving treatment or preventive option and be part of an effort that may be far-reaching,” said Martin Croce, MD, chief medical officer at Regional One Health and a professor of surgery and chief of the Division of Trauma and Critical Care at UTHSC, in a statement.

Health officials said Memphis is a hard-hit area with patients who have other health problems that put them at risk.

People who think they may qualify are encouraged to contact (901) 448-2499 for more information. Individuals may also learn more about the criteria and enroll at www.ClinLife.com/COVID. To participate in the treatment trial, individuals must be at least 18 years old, have a laboratory confirmed COVID-positive diagnosis or experience COVID symptoms, and not have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. To participate in the prevention trial, participants must be at least 18 years old, test negative for COVID-19, and live and remain in the same household with someone who recently tested positive.