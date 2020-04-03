UTHSC receives donation of face masks from institutions in China

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center says it has received a donation of thousands of masks from its partner institutions in China.

UTHSC says the donation is the result of the university’s affiliation with several academic and health care institutions in China.

The College of Graduate Health Sciences secured the donations. UTHSC says the donations include clinical masks and N95 masks.

Dr. Donald Thomason, dean of Graduate Health Sciences, says the college has received 2,000 masks from Hebei University and Hebei Medical University, and another 10,000 or more are on the way from Harbin Medical University. First Hospital of Qiqihar City is reportedly also sending masks.

UTHSC says the first delivery of 1,000 masks came Tuesday morning, and another shipment of 1,000 masks came Thursday. More personal protective equipment is expected to arrive soon.

“This is what the spirit of humanity looks like,” Dr. Thomason said in a statement released Friday. “It’s not about politics, not about personalities, simply the Golden Rule.”