UPDATE: This COVID testing site at the UTHSC campus will have a delayed start on Thursday, January 6.

It will open at noon, pending any extreme winter weather conditions. If the UTHSC campus is closed due to inclement weather, the testing site will also be closed for the day.

The site will resume normal operating hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Friday.

For questions about the site, individuals are asked to call 901.866.8980.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center and its clinical practice partner, University Clinical Health opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for the public on Wednesday on their campus.

With the demand for Coronavirus testing increasing across the country, this site comes as a more relief for the Mid-South.

“We saw a need in the community to increase our testing access. We know that a lot of our community sites are extremely overloaded in that capacity,” Community Outreach Director for UCH, Brandon Williams, said.

A handle on the virus that’s surging here in Shelby County with an average of more than 2,300 new cases reported daily over the last week.

Long lines at UTHSC are expected but it is worth it if you ask those like Kelton Reynolds who waited to get tested.

“It’s really nice to know because you know, if you do have a sore throat, you’re like, maybe I shouldn’t go into work today. Being able to come here, figure it out, for sure. And then make an informed decision from there,” Reynolds said.

The site is currently expected to be in operation through February to offer testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

UTHSC is not administering rapid tests. Results will be sent via email and/or by text within 24-36 hours from the time a specimen is received.

Testing will be located in the driveway area of the Van Vleet Building located on Dunlap Street.

There is no appointment needed but those being tested should bring identification showing proof of residency.

UTHSC is also offering testing at its Cresthaven location as well. For more information about the testing sites, please call 901-866-8980.

To learn more about other available resources in Shelby County, visit uthsc.edu/coronavirus.