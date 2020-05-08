Tennesseans received $850 million in unemployment benefits last month, state says

U.S. one-hundred dollar currency banknotes pass through a money counting machine at a bank branch inside the FHB Commercial Bank Ltd, also known as FHB Kereskedelmi Bank Zrt, headquarters in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015. Hungary moved closer to regaining its investment grade status at Moody’s Investors Service after Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government helped reduce the country’s debt load and kept the budget deficit in check. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s labor department says unemployed workers received more than $850 million in benefits in April as the number of jobless surged with employers letting go hundreds of thousands of people during the new coronavirus outbreak response.

Since mid-March, more than 474,000 Tennessee residents have sought unemployment benefits.

During the week ending Saturday, more than 37,000 people filed for state benefits and funds distributed under the federal CARES Act. That’s the emergency assistance package created to deal with financial effects from the virus response.

Unemployment filings have spiked since cities, counties and the state issued orders closing nonessential businesses in March.

On Thursday, Governor Bill Lee responded to the unemployment numbers.

“The unemployment situation’s been devastating for tens, hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans. It’s part of the reason that we want to get a reboot, a safe reboot, of our economy started. But meantime we want to serve those who are making unemployment claims and we’re working really hard to improve that process.”

The Tennessee Department of Labor said it’s made upgrades to its computer systems and should be able to catch up with claims by next week.