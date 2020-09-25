University of Memphis Athletics Department to cut positions, furlough workers due to coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Athletics Department will eliminate more than a dozen positions and furlough numerous other employees due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the department, 19 positions will be eliminated and all salaried employees earning more than $40,000 will be furloughed effective Oct. 1.

The university has been aware that the coronavirus pandemic would have a negative impact on the athletic department for some time. In July, the department reduced costs by $4.4 million for the upcoming season.

“Our original budget projections of a $4.4 million deficit have now more than doubled to a range of $9 million to $11.5 million,” said Memphis Director of Athletics Laird Veatch. “While we were able to manage some of the projected deficit through cuts to our operational budgets, we have unfortunately been left with limited options and forced to make challenging decisions that impact the lives of our coaches, staff and their families.”

“This is a sad day for Memphis Athletics, and one that I hoped would never come. However, we are determined to manage through these difficult times, support our student-athletes and continue to position our programs to maintain the momentum of success established in recent years.”

The cuts are expected to save the department more than $2 million.