Two Regional One Health employees test positive for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Regional One Health employees tested positive for covid-19.

The company enacted an “aggressive” screening process in the weeks leading up to the anticipated arrival of the coronavirus in the Mid-South. They said due to that screening process, two of their employees tested positive for covid-19.

The employees were sent home immediately after getting a test and have been in isolation ever since.

“We are following all precautionary and protective protocols from the State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We have notified and will provide guidance and support to all who were in close contact with these individuals.”