Two more students test positive for COVID in Corinth, Mississippi schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two more students in Corinth, Mississippi schools have tested positive for COVID-19 and their contacts are under 14-day quarantine orders, the school district said Wednesday.

The district said Wednesday it was notified of two students testing positive, one at Corinth Elementary and another at Corinth Middle.

So far, 12 students and two staff members have tested positive for the virus, the Corinth School District said in a Facebook post to parents.

The district said contact tracing has been performed and anyone who came in close contact with the students has been notified. Anyone notified must stay quarantined for 14 days from contact.

Students in Corinth returned to in-person classes the last week of July. The first positive COVID diagnosis in a student was reported July 31.

The district, which was one of the first in Mississippi to reopen, reminded parents that Mississippi schools are not required to inform the public when students and teachers test positive for COVID.

“Please keep in mind that other schools not making public announcements doesn’t mean they don’t have positive cases,” district officials wrote.