Two more coronavirus cases confirmed in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State health officials said Tuesday they have found two more cases of COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee.

That brings the number of confirmed cases in Tenessee to six.

One of those is in Shelby County, while another is in Davidson County and another in Williamson County.

Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health said it would no longer identify the counties where COVID-19 had been confirmed, but only the grand division of the state.

For more information, go to: http://tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

