Tunica casino closures impact local economy

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. – Officials say casino closures due to the coronavirus have had a huge impact on Tunica’s economy and job market.

The slot machines and gaming tables have been silent in Tunica. Right now, there are no signs on when the high rolling when resume.

And officials say when the casinos are silent, it hits a lot of other things.

“Right now, that is our largest industry besides agriculture,” said Charles Finkley, president of the Tunica Chamber of Commerce.

Finkley says his city has been hit hard by COVID-19.

“USA Today recently did an article, and so Tunica County was the number 3 place in America most affected by this virus,” Finkley said.

Tunica is near the top of list to go in recession from this pandemic.

“Largely because the hospitality and entertainment industry is one of the most effected industries in America,” Finkley said. “A lot of that depends on people traveling here and there and if no one is traveling, no one is visiting the casinos.”

So, they are working to diversify the economy and develop a plan to move forward. But casinos play a big part especially since they employ thousands of workers in the region.

“In February for example, our casinos brought in around $61 million, which was the busiest February since 2017,” Finkley said.

WREG reached out to several of the six casinos still in operation. They are shuttered for now, but the casinos are expected to return eventually.

The Mayor of another casino destination, Las Vegas, made news when she said she wanted the casinos back open now, even though she had no plan to keep things safe.

“Do you believe there should be social distancing? Of course. I am rational. How do you do that. That is up for them to figure out,” said Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

Tunica leaders want the casinos back, too, but they are letting the state say when.

“Right now the decision to open lies with the Governor. And with the elected officials across the state and right now, we do support that initiative, support their decision,” Finkley said.