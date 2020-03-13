TSSAA suspends tournaments due to coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The TSSAA has announced it will suspend the remainder of the girls’ state tournament and next week’s boy’s state tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released Thursday evening, the TSSAA says it initially intended to host the tournaments with restricted attendance, but decided to suspend them after the cancellations of the NCAA’s championship events, the SEC tournament, and the suspension of the NBA and NHL regular seasons.

The closures of several Tennessee public systems and college campuses also influenced the TSSAA’s decision.

The TSSAA says rescheduling will depend on the length of the suspension and the availability of the facilities.