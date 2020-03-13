Tipton County, other Mid-South school districts remain open amid coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While some school systems are closing to prevent exposure to the coronavirus, WREG found other Mid-South school districts will remain open and take extra precautions.

Districts like Shelby County and Marshall County are cancelling classes and extending spring break, hoping social distancing will prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Their decision is in alignment with what academic institutions are doing,” said Dr. Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department. “Giving that extra week for students to be at home would help reduce transmission if people stay at home.”

But other school districts, such as Tipton County, will remain on their normal schedule, with another week of classes before spring break, and no extra time off.

The Tipton County school district referred WREG a statement they sent to parents, which reads in part: “We will continue to consult with the Tipton County Health Department and the Tennessee Department of Health to make decisions that are in the best interest of our student and staff.”

Residents told us they’re worried about young students transmitting the disease.

“Kids are gonna put their hands everywhere,” said Janet Martin, who is a resident of Tipton County. “They’re gonna lick the windows . . . for them to keep those schools open, shame on them!”

In Arkansas, the state is keeping schools on their regular schedule until there is a positive test in that county. With no conclusive treatment plan, they hope the normality of school will help families.

“This disease seemingly has not affected kids,” said Dr. Susan Ward-Jones, CEO of the East Arkansas Family Health Center. “It’s mostly older adults. The issue with closing schools is, it creates havoc. Parents have to figure out what to do.”

As of now, no Mid-South schools have plans to remain closed past their planned spring break, although some will shift toward digital learning.

The CDC recently released recommendations on school closures in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Click here to read more.