Tippah County enforces curfew to combat coronavirus pandemic

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. -- Tippah County, Mississippi is under a curfew as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Tippah County, it's not hard to find someone who's been affected by COVID-19, in one way or another.

"Some of my dear friends have lost some precious loved ones, so we're praying for them and just trying to do what we can to keep the virus from spreading," said Debbie Jourdan of Ripley.

On a sunny day in Ripley, Debbie Jourdan enjoys a bike ride with her daughter and grandson, but thoughts of those who have lost loved ones fill her mind.

"I have a dear friend who has lost a mother, a sister, a brother-in-law, a pastor," Jourdan said.

Across town, Shelia Jackson also knows what COVID-19 has done to her community.

"I've had a close friend, a classmate of mine, that passed away from it, so it's something to be taken seriously," Jackson said.

Tippah County is under a 10 pm to 5 am curfew as well as a shelter-in-place order issued by Gov. Tate Reeves.

CJ Bates says he knows firsthand the county is enforcing the curfew.

"It's good though. I got pulled over last night, so at least they're at least affecting the curfew. I work nights, so I gotta come through," Bates said.

But Ripley's mayor tells us there are still far too many people not taking local and state mandates seriously and are in danger of becoming another grim statistic.

That makes Shelia Jackson just plain mad.

"Well, it's serious, but I don't think some people don't take it that serious, but it is," Jackson said.