Three Collierville football players test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Collierville football players have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Collierville Schools District Athletic Director Jeff Curtis, the first positive test was reported Tuesday, July 14. Curtis says parents were notified, and the week’s practice sessions were cancelled so the district could “seek guidance from local health officials.”

Curtis says the health department advised them to quarantine anyone who had been in close contact with the players for 14 days and monitor for symptoms. The rest of the players would be allowed to return to workouts that following Monday.

The coaching staff reportedly did a “deep disinfection” of the facilities over the course of that weekend.

The district was notified of two more positive COVID-19 tests Wednesday. Curtis says one of the players was already in the quarantined group.

Curtis says those who had close contact with the other two players have been notified and instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

“Enhanced cleaning measures” reportedly took place at the football facility Friday afternoon.