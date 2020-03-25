‘The Young and the Restless’ star Greg Rikaart says he has coronavirus

US actor Greg Rikaart (R) and US actress Amelia Heinle (R) pose during a photocall for the TV show “The young and the restless” as part of the 54nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 9, 2014 in Monaco. AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

“The Young and the Restless” actor Greg Rikaart has revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Rikaart said his symptoms started a few weeks ago with a slight cough and gradually got worse. He was then misdiagnosed with pneumonia.

“I just tested positive for coronavirus,” he wrote, adding, “I am a pretty healthy 43-year-old who doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink much, eats well and exercises regularly and this has been the hardest experience of my life.”

He said while everyone in his house had a slight cough, they got better and he grew sicker.

“Two+ weeks ago, everyone in my house had a bit of a cough and my son came home from school with a high fever. Everyone recovered, but I deteriorated. I isolated from my family and have been in solo quarantine since Saturday the 14th. I had a fever for 11 days, difficulty breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia.”

He said he is finally starting to feel better.

“I’m confident that I have finally turned the proverbial corner and am fever free today for the first time since this all started. I was told to stay isolated for another 72 hours before I acclimate back into my family. So, nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys. Furthermore, I want to thank you all for the well wishes and I hope you heed the warnings. Stay safe, stay healthy and stay inside.”

Rikaart has appeared on the soap opera since 2003.