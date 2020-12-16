Tennessee waiting as COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Arkansas, Mississippi

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee is going to have to be patient, at least for another day, on receiving the COVID vaccine.

The problem is that Tennessee has received only 975 doses, so far. That shipment came in Monday but Gov. Bill Lee put that shipment in storage.

The governor’s office told The Tennessean newspaper there was no way to way to fairly distribute that amount of vaccine.

The state says 56,000 doses of the vaccine will arrive Thursday in Tennessee. That will go to hospitals and they could begin vaccinating their front line workers immediately.

But for everyone else, health officials say access to the vaccine is still weeks away.

Tennessee reported 8,251 new cases Tuesday, and has set several daily records for cases this month.

Meanwhile, Arkansas and Mississippi have already begun vaccinating their populations starting with front line workers.

Hospitals in Memphis are still waiting for the vaccine to arrive.

Leaders at Methodist, Saint Francis, Le Bonheur and Baptist hospitals are all planning to vaccinate their employees as soon as possible.

The vaccine was expected to arrived at Baptist DeSoto in Southaven sometime Tuesday. Officials there plan to start giving shots to doctors, nurses and other workers on Wednesday.

Baptist Crittenden expects its first shipment on Thursday. Employees at Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro were among the first to receive the shot.

Shelby County Health Department : The department said Tuesday that it will receive the Moderna vaccine soon and could begin vaccinations as soon as Dec. 28.

: The department said Tuesday that it will receive the Moderna vaccine soon and could begin vaccinations as soon as Dec. 28. Baptist Hospital : They expect to receive the Pfizer vaccine at four of their hospitals this week. NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro will receive the vaccine Monday and still start vaccinating employees Monday. Baptist Desoto in Southaven and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson will receive the vaccine Tuesday, and Baptist Memphis will receive it on Thursday.

: They expect to receive the Pfizer vaccine at four of their hospitals this week. NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro will receive the vaccine Monday and still start vaccinating employees Monday. Baptist Desoto in Southaven and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson will receive the vaccine Tuesday, and Baptist Memphis will receive it on Thursday. Methodist Hospital : Anticipates receiving the vaccines this week and will begin distribution as soon as possible.

: Anticipates receiving the vaccines this week and will begin distribution as soon as possible. St. Francis : They anticipate getting the vaccine soon and will begin giving it out as soon as possible.

: They anticipate getting the vaccine soon and will begin giving it out as soon as possible. LeBonheur: They do not have a specific date for when they will get the vaccine, but they said it will be some point this week. Distribution will begin immediately.