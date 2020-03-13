Tennessee Supreme Court suspends certain in-person proceedings until end of March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In response to the coronavirus, the Tennessee Supreme Court declared a state of emergency on Friday, suspending certain state and local court proceedings until after March 31.

According to the documents, all in-person proceedings are suspended from Friday, March 13 to Tuesday, March 31.

“Each day across the State of Tennessee, thousands of people attend court proceedings in-person when they come to the courthouse as jurors, witnesses, litigants, or in another capacity. Public spaces in courthouses tend to be small, tightly packed bench seats that provide the type of situations public health officials have encouraged people to avoid during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Chief Justice Jeff Bivins. “However, judges, court clerks, and others provide essential constitutional functions that must be carried on. In issuing this Order, the Court struck a balance in limiting the public’s exposure to the virus with continuing essential court functions judges must provide to ensure the administration of justice.”

The following types of cases are exceptions:

Bond-related matter and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals

Civil and criminal jury trials in progress as of March 13

Proceedings related to relief from abuse, including orders of protection

Emergency child custody orders

Emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons

Proceedings related to the coronavirus health emergency

Other exceptions approved by the Chief Justice

Court proceedings that do happen in person will be limited to essential personnel only.

Orders of protections and temporary injunctions that are scheduled to expire before March 21 will be extended to April 6. Any deadlines set by the courts that are set to expire before that return date will also be extended to April 6.