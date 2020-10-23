Tennessee sets records with 3,606 new COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee reported 3,606 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, breaking the one-day record number of cases set just four days earlier, and setting a record for the largest number of new deaths recorded in one day with 65.

The state now has 241,513 total cases of the virus, with 3,076 total deaths.

The state reported 35,564 cases with 562 deaths in Shelby County — both totals are slightly higher than Shelby County Health Department’s report.

New deaths were also reported in Dyer, Hardeman and McNairy counties. Full state data is here: https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/health/cedep/ncov/data.html

Mississippi reported 795 news cases of coronavirus Friday afternoon, bringing the total to 113,876. Arkansas reported 1,047 new confirmed cases for 97,339 total on Friday.