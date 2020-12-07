Tennessee reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee reported 8,136 new COVID-19 cases Monday, its highest one-day increase since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous highest total was 7,975 set on Nov. 30.

The state also recorded 66 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,009. The total number of cases in the state was 408,730. Of those cases, 362,818 people have recovered, the state department of health said.

Here are the totals for Tennessee counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area:

Shelby County reported 311 new cases Monday, bringing its total to 51,550. Metro Nashville officials reported 192 new cases there Monday, for a total of 50,275 cases.