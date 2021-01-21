Tennessee health officials report variant strain of COVID-19 virus found in state

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A variant strain of COVID-19 virus has been found in Tennessee, the state department of health said Thursday.

Two cases of the B117 variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in Tennessee and confirmed by the CDC, the department said in an email. Seven samples have been sent to the CDC.

That makes Tennessee one of 20 states reporting variant strains of the virus.

According the the CDC, the B117 strain could be more contagious and spread more quickly, though it is not necessarily more deadly.

The state did not specify where the strain was found, but said viruses constantly change and new variants were expected. They reminded Tennesseans to continue practicing social distancing, limit gatherings, wear a mask and wash hands.

Tennessee on Thursday reported 3,492 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 697,783, and 128 new deaths, for a total of 8,684.