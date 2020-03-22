Tennessee health officials report 2nd coronavirus death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A second Tennessee resident has died due to the coronavirus, according to a statement from Vanderbilt University Medical Statement.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center says the patient was a resident of an adjacent county who had underlying medical conditions.

This is the first death reported at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and the second reported death of the state.

The first coronavirus death in the state was reported Friday by Nashville health officials. That patient was a 73-year-old man from Nashville.

The Tennessee Department of Health says there are currently 505 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, with 66 of those cases being in Shelby County.