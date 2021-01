MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday that restrictions will be lifted Monday, Feb. 1 on winter sporting events for grades K-12.

“There are no further restrictions on who can attend or participate in school sports,” Lee said in a video released at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Lee said the change comes after COVID-19 case counts in Tennessee dropped 60% and hospitalizations by 40%.

“We’ve worked to follow the data in every decision we’ve made,” Lee said.