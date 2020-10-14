Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee quarantined after member of security staff tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is quarantining after a member of his executive security detail tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office said Wednesday.

The governor has tested negative for the virus and is feeling well, his office said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon, but Lee will quarantine at home with his wife until further notice, out of an abundance of caution.

“Governor’s Office protocol requires masks and social distancing and no staff are believed to be positive at this time,” the release stated.

Lee cancelled an in-person press briefing on COVID-19 scheduled for Wednesday, but will provide an update to reporters by phone with Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.