Tennessee families with lost income due to COVID-19 could get cash assistance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee families who have lost a significant amount of income due to the coronavirus could get help from the state.

Beginning March 26 at 10 a.m., families in the state can apply online for cash assistance from the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

A member of the family can apply for up to two months of emergency cash assistance if they were employed as of March 11 and have lost employment or at 50% of their income as a result of COVID-19.

The emergency assistance could provide two monthly cash payments to families who lost jobs or lost at least 50% of income. Eligible families must include a child under 18 years old or a pregnant woman.

The assistance would provide $500 to households of 1-2 people, $750 to households of 3-4 people and $1,000 to households of 5 or more people.

This assistance is in addition to any unemployment benefits the family may receive.

The application must be completed online here. Applicants should receive approval or denial in five days.

