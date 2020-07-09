Temple of Deliverance COGIC transforms into COVID testing site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At a time when positive coronavirus cases are surging across our area testing is also on the rise. On Thursday one of the largest churches in the area was transformed into a testing site.

Cars were lined up bumper to bumper outside Temple of Deliverance COGIC as residents waited for free COVID testing. First in line was the church leader himself, Bishop Milton Hawkins.

“Have to make sure our family leads by example by getting tested. Testing is so important today.”

The demand for testing is on the rise.

“Very pleased with the turnout, we are excited to offer this service for the community.”

Marilyn Burress is the chief operations officer with the Memphis Health Center. That organization teamed up with Temple of Deliverance to bring testing to those health experts say need it most.

“Our goal is to provide any healthcare services to individuals in the community, who are both uninsured, underserved and also those with insurance.”

Every safely precaution was taken as drivers pulled up and were tested without even having to leave their vehicle.

Some of those waiting in line were getting retested to see if they are in the clear after a previous diagnosis. Health experts say that is not necessary as it leads to long lines and even longer wait times.

Still Hawkins said seeing a long line is reassuring.

“It’s so important. it’s necessary to get tested because the numbers are going up.”