TDH: Tennessee to open up vaccines to 1c group Monday

Tennessee will open up COVID vaccinations to the 1c population on Monday, March 8, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a briefing Tuesday.

That group includes anyone over age 16 with a high-risk medical condition, including obesity, hypertension, COPD and diabetes requiring medication, she said.

Piercey said that would open up vaccinations to more than 1.1 million Tennesseans.

Shelby County has its own health department, and is vaccinating groups 1a1 and 1a2, according to the health department.