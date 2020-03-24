1  of  2
Tate Reeves to hold news conference on Mississippi’s response to coronavirus

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves drops the gavel for the last time in Senate chambers at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday morning, Jan. 9, 2020. Reeves will be sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 14, as the state’s 65th governor. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on the current coronavirus situation and the state’s response on Tuesday.

The event will be streamed starting at 10:15 a.m. on WREG.com and on News Channel 3.

On Monday, Reeves and other governors across the nation met via video conference with Vice President Mike Pence to coordinate their responses to the outbreak.

“We’re following the counsel of our experts every step of the way,” he said in a Facebook post about the meeting. “We will do everything in our power to protect public health by making decisions that will not do more harm than good.”

