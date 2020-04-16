Study suggests COVID-19 patients are most infectious before symptoms show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new study says people may be the most infectious with COVID-19 before they show any symptoms. Some top doctors say this is yet another reason why we need more testing.

According to a new study posted in the journal Nature Medicine, COVID-19 patients may be most infectious two or three days before symptoms begin or right as symptoms begin.

It’s more research indicating this virus can spread while people still feel healthy.

“We certainly see in other countries, Iceland and others, of the people who were positive, 50% were asymptomatic,” said Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital. “Yes, I think widespread testing is becoming increasingly important.”

“More widespread testing” is something that’s been repeated by top doctors and government officials, who say it’s an important mechanism that will help determine when it’s safe to reopen the economy.

Memphis city leaders reiterated that again Thursday.

“If you are feeling ill, get tested,” said Doug McGowen, chief operating officer for the City of Memphis.

But they’re only testing people with certain symptoms, despite empty slots at some of their sites.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the state health department announced new drive-through testing locations across the state for the next three weekends for anyone who is concerned about their health.

“Even beyond those traditional symptoms. We want Tennesseans who aren’t feeling well to get tested,” Lee said.

It seems some wheels are in motion, but many wonder if it’s enough, especially when research continues to suggest people may be carriers and not even know it.

WREG asked Threlkeld why he thinks more people are not being tested at this point.

“You wonder as testing becomes more available, then people can loosen those parameters. You can’t say ‘Test everybody!’ if you can’t test everybody,” Threlkeld said.

The new study was based off patients’ memories, which may have been fuzzy. Still, the research is consistent with other findings.

It’s another reason why health officials recommend you wear a mask to reduce the risk of infecting others.