State: FBI alerted after potential vaccine theft by volunteer in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health said Friday they have contacted the FBI over the potential theft of COVID-19 vaccines by a volunteer from the Pipkin site in Memphis.

Dr. Lisa Piercey with TDH said the incident may have occurred Feb. 3. The FBI was contacted Thursday night.

She said the volunteer is no longer working.

Later in the call, Piercey said the doses had already been drawn into syringes. The volunteer allegedly left with them. The Shelby County Health Department did not disclose the possible theft until Piercey mentioned the possibility of a federal investigation.

Piercey also noted a separate event in which she said two children were vaccinated at the city-run Appling site.

A spokesman with the city said a University Clinical Health volunteer vaccinated the two children at the Appling site. They immediately self-reported it to the Shelby County Health Department, spokesman Dan Springer said.

While the Shelby County Health Department has blamed a snow and ice storm for 2,400 doses of expired vaccine being wasted, Piercey said that timeline did not match facts outlined by the state. TDH said there were several expiration events before the snow event, including the expiration of more than 1,000 doses reported Feb. 3.

