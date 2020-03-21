St. Jude employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children’s Hospital says an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Jude says the employee is on self-quarantine at home.

The hospital says it will not share personal information of the employee due to privacy and confidentiality laws.

According to a release from the hospital, testing for the employee was done at St. Jude, and the result has been reported to the Shelby County Health Department.

St. Jude says it is working in partnership with the health department to “make sure appropriate follow-up measures are taken.”

Full statement from St. Jude Children’s Hospital:

The health and safety of our patients, families and employees are our highest priority. Last night, a St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital employee who works in patient care tested positive for COVID-19. The testing was done at St. Jude, and the result has been reported to the Shelby County Health Department. Due to privacy and confidentiality laws, we cannot share personal information. The employee is on self-quarantine at home. We are working in partnership with the Shelby County Health Department to make sure appropriate follow-up measures are taken. Soon after the virus emerged in Asia, St. Jude began preparing for COVID-19 and implemented its Emergency Operations Plan. We remain focused on ensuring the health and safety of those we serve, and providing helpful information through our public resources.