Arkansas governor limiting exposure, state senator and House members test positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas’ governor says he is limiting meeting out of an abundance of caution after a potential COVID-19 exposure, while KARK is reporting that a state senator and two state representatives have tested positive.

According to a spokeswoman for the Arkansas House, state Rep. Michelle Gray and state Rep. Stu Smith have tested positive for the coronavirus.

State Sen. Terry Price also tested positive. All are said to be doing well.

Additionally, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, in his regular update on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response Tuesday, said a person who was in a meeting later tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor said he was notified through contact tracers about his possible exposure on Monday. He said he has taken two tests for the virus, both of which were negative.

Hutchinson said social distancing rules were in place and he was not within six feet of the person. However, out of an abundance of caution, he said he will be limiting meetings to reduce any potential exposure.

Hutchinson said the level of potential exposure did not rise to CDC guidelines for quarantine.

The state passed 100,000 total cases Tuesday, Hutchinson said.