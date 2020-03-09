Some Germantown students under self-quarantine after international travel

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Municipal School District said Monday that parents of some students had voluntarily self-quarantined their children after they traveled outside the country and were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

The district said it had heard from parents of students at Dogwood Elementary School, Forest Hill Elementary School, and Houston Middle School.

The district stressed that at this time, they do not have any symptoms and have not tested positive for COVID-19.

“We appreciate those parents communicating with the district and encourage others to follow their example,” GMSD said in a release.

Also Monday, Shelby County Schools said the district confirmed late Sunday evening that the employee had been placed on a 14-day quarantine directed by the Shelby County Health Department. The employee has not shown any symptoms following the contact, SCS said.