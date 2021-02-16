Shelby County vaccination sites closed through Saturday due to weather

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Vehicles line up at the old Appling vehicle inspection station for COVID vaccines on Wednesday.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – All Shelby County Health Department facilities and the following COVID-19 vaccination sites will remain closed through Saturday, February 20, due to inclement weather and the threat of hazardous driving conditions. Those sites include:

·       Appling Inspection Station – 2355 Appling City Cove, Memphis
·       Pipkin Building – 940 Early Maxwell Road, Memphis
·       Germantown Baptist Church – 9450 Poplar Avenue, Germantown
·       Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven Center – 1234 Finley Road, Memphis
·       CSFP Warehouse – 1020 South Bellevue, Memphis

All appointments scheduled for February 16 through February 20 will be rescheduled to a future date.

Share this story

How is TDOT doing keeping roads clear?
Great job
Not bad, could use improvement
Poor job
Created with Quiz Maker
click
How is MDOT doing keeping roads clear?
Great job
Not bad, could use improvement
Poor job
Make quizzes with QuizMaker

Latest News

More News