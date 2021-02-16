Shelby County vaccination sites closed through Saturday due to weather

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – All Shelby County Health Department facilities and the following COVID-19 vaccination sites will remain closed through Saturday, February 20, due to inclement weather and the threat of hazardous driving conditions. Those sites include:
· Appling Inspection Station – 2355 Appling City Cove, Memphis
· Pipkin Building – 940 Early Maxwell Road, Memphis
· Germantown Baptist Church – 9450 Poplar Avenue, Germantown
· Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven Center – 1234 Finley Road, Memphis
· CSFP Warehouse – 1020 South Bellevue, Memphis
All appointments scheduled for February 16 through February 20 will be rescheduled to a future date.