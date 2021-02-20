Shelby County to make COVID-19 vaccinations available for teachers, those 65 and older

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Health Department has announced it will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations to people who are 65 or older, as well as teachers and childcare staff.

The health department says this is part of phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. The health department will start vaccinating these groups on Wednesday, February 24.

As of Thursday, February 18, the Shelby County Health Department has administered more than 101,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The health department says more than 73,000 people have received at least one dose, and more than 28,000 have received two doses.