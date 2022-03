MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of new COVID cases in Shelby County has fallen to its lowest level since the pandemic began two years ago.

Only eleven new cases were reported Monday and fewer than 100 COVID patients are currently being treated in Shelby County hospitals.

About 800 were hospitalized just two and a half months ago.

The CDC now considers Shelby County at low risk of transmission.

The risk is considered medium in Hardeman, Crockett and Dyer counties.