Shelby County reports more than 1,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is reporting 1,731 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two new deaths.
The health department is reporting 37 deaths in the county.
The health department says more than 17,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.
As of Friday, April 17, Tennessee is reporting 6,589 cases, including 142 deaths. Friday afternoon, Tennessee reported that more than 3,000 people have recovered from COVID-19.
The Shelby County Health Department says that Tipton County currently has 55 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while DeSoto County, Mississippi, has 213 confirmed cases. Crittenden County, Arkansas, is currently reporting 127 confirmed cases.