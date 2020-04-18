Shelby County reports more than 1,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is reporting 1,731 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two new deaths.

The health department is reporting 37 deaths in the county.

The health department says more than 17,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.

Map of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County by zip code

As of Friday, April 17, Tennessee is reporting 6,589 cases, including 142 deaths. Friday afternoon, Tennessee reported that more than 3,000 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The Shelby County Health Department says that Tipton County currently has 55 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while DeSoto County, Mississippi, has 213 confirmed cases. Crittenden County, Arkansas, is currently reporting 127 confirmed cases.