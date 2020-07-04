Shelby County reports 380 new coronavirus cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County reported 380 new coronavirus cases Saturday morning.
The Shelby County Health Department says 11,424 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the county.
The health department says 197 people have died and 7,320 people have recovered from the virus. More than 138,000 people have been tested.
Local officials recently made wearing a mask mandatory throughout the county. The health department says children who are 2 years old or younger are excepted from the order.
Friday afternoon, Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said more than 50% of the public has been wearing masks, but the messaging isn’t working well enough.
“We already have the ability to enforce within restaurants and other facilities that we inspect,” Haushalter said, “and then we also in writing the health directive have the ability to empower law enforcement to act on our behalf for enforcement.”
Tennessee is currently reporting 48,712 cases of coronavirus.