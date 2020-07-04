Shelby County reports 380 new coronavirus cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County reported 380 new coronavirus cases Saturday morning.

The Shelby County Health Department says 11,424 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the county.

The health department says 197 people have died and 7,320 people have recovered from the virus. More than 138,000 people have been tested.

Local officials recently made wearing a mask mandatory throughout the county. The health department says children who are 2 years old or younger are excepted from the order.

Friday afternoon, Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said more than 50% of the public has been wearing masks, but the messaging isn’t working well enough.

“We already have the ability to enforce within restaurants and other facilities that we inspect,” Haushalter said, “and then we also in writing the health directive have the ability to empower law enforcement to act on our behalf for enforcement.”

Tennessee is currently reporting 48,712 cases of coronavirus.